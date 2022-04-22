Luke Winder who has been jailed after admitting online sexual offences. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A predatory sex offender who attempted to seek out vulnerable teens online has been jailed.

Luke Winder, 27, interacted with four online profiles which he believed were operated by young girls, aged about 12 or 13.

Norwich Crown Court heard two of the profiles he contacted were actually undercover police officers.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said as part of the offences, which happened between 2016 and 2020, asked the profiles he was engaging with to send pictures of themselves.

He received a photo on at least one occasion.

Mr Morgans said some of the offending happened at the time when Winder was 21 and the girls he thought he was contacting were 12 or 13.

Winder, of Thorpe Road, Norwich, appeared at court for sentence on Thursday (April 21) having previously admitted attempting to cause a child to engage in sexual activity.

He had also previously admitted three counts of attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child.

Jailing Winder for 36 months, Judge Katharine Moore described Winder's behaviour as "predatory" and "corrupting".

Judge Moore said he was "seeking out or attempting to seek out vulnerable young teens".

The judge said it was his "sexual interest in young girls" which resulted in these offences.

Rob Pollington, mitigating, said these were attempts, or "decoy offences", rather than actual offences.

He said the defendant, who admitted his offending, had a significant issue with his health having suffered a brain haemorrhage which had inhibited him to a great extent.

He said the defendant did not feel comfortable speaking to peers and sought companionship in an electronic world.

Mr Pollington said his client felt more attractive to those he interacted with online, which he acknowledged was wrong.

But he said he does suffer from "an entrenched problem" which he needed to get to grips with and be rehabilitated.

Winder must sign on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.

The defendant might also be made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) but that has been adjourned until April 28.