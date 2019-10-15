Police issue warning after catching 27 drivers on 'no access' road in 90 minutes
15 October, 2019 - 12:26
South Norfolk Police
Police are set to ramp up patrols on a road outside Norwich after more than 25 drivers were caught breaching access restrictions in just 90 minutes.
White Horse Lane in Trowse is off limits to road users - except buses and cyclists - between 8am and 9.30am on weekdays.
But during a patrol in the area on Monday, South Norfolk police officers stopped a total of 27 drivers who had failed to comply with the rules.
In a stark warning on Twitter police said further patrols would be taking place to ensure the access restrictions were enforced.
Comments have been disabled on this article.