Police issue warning after catching 27 drivers on 'no access' road in 90 minutes

Access restrictions in place in White Horse Lane, Trowse. Police have issued a warning after catching 27 drivers breaching the restrictions in a single morning. Picture: South Norfolk Police South Norfolk Police

Police are set to ramp up patrols on a road outside Norwich after more than 25 drivers were caught breaching access restrictions in just 90 minutes.

White Horse Lane in Trowse is off limits to road users - except buses and cyclists - between 8am and 9.30am on weekdays.

But during a patrol in the area on Monday, South Norfolk police officers stopped a total of 27 drivers who had failed to comply with the rules.

In a stark warning on Twitter police said further patrols would be taking place to ensure the access restrictions were enforced.