Published: 10:23 AM June 26, 2021

England fans celebrating the national side's 1-0 win over Croatia at The Arena, in Norwich earlier in the Euro 2020 tournament. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa, Archant Norfolk

Police have urged football fans to "enjoy the occasion, whatever the result" ahead of England's crunch last 16 Euro 2020 clash against Germany on Tuesday.

Pubs were packed with socially-distanced fans on Tuesday to see Gareth Southgate's men secure top spot in their group with a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic.

That win, and Germany's 2-2 draw with Hungary after twice coming from behind, means England will face Germany on Tuesday as the tournament reaches its knock-out phase.

For England fans the match will doubtless evoke memories of penalty shoot-out heartache in the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup and at the same stage of the 1996 European Championships.

Hopes are high it will be a different story in 2021, but with so much riding on Tuesday's match, Norfolk police have warned fans watching the game in pubs and bars across the county not to let the occasion get the better of them.

Chief superintendent David Buckley said: “Any England fan will be familiar with how it feels to play Germany in a crunch match in a major tournament.

File picture of Norfolk Constabulary's chief superintendent David Buckley. - Credit: Archant

"We know only too well it can provide intense highs and lows.

"Whatever the result, please enjoy the occasion, cheer on your team but don’t let your emotions spill over into hurting others or yourself, or damaging property.

"As a precautionary measure, and as people would expect, we will have extra officers on patrol and additional resources available should we need them.

“It’s also important that people remember to stick to social distancing to stop the spread of Covid-19.

"Licensed premises and other venues showing the match should know their responsibilities in sticking to the health regulations too, and ensuring their customers do the same.

“I’d like to thank supporters for the way they’ve behaved so far in the tournament - I’m pleased to say we haven’t really seen any football related anti-social behaviour and I sincerely hope this continues on Tuesday and beyond, whatever the fortunes of the English national side."

He added: "Let’s enjoy the match and get a good result both on and off the pitch.”



