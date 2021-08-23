Norfolk police target dangerous drivers in drink and drug driving scheme

Published: 2:35 PM August 23, 2021

Police in Norfolk are highlighting the dangers of drink and drug driving by supporting a nationwide campaign.

Beginning on August 23, the week-long initiative coordinated by the National Police Chiefs’ Council aims to protect road users from the harm caused by those who drink and/or drug drive.

The campaign will see officers from the joint Road and Armed Policing Team target irresponsible and dangerous drivers in a bid to reduce fatal and serious road collisions.

The National Road Policing Intelligence Forum has found that those who combine drugs with alcohol are 23 times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash than sober drivers.

Chief Inspector Jon Chapman, Head of the joint Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: “People can once again go to pubs, clubs and restaurants and also visit the homes of friends and family, which disappointingly creates the increased prospect of individuals taking risks and driving over the prescribed limit.

“If you choose to take that risk, then you could end up ruining the lives of others including your own.

“Ask yourself if you want to be responsible for killing someone and the devastating impact it has on loved ones?

“If that isn’t enough to deter you, then maybe the prospect of a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison is?

“Don’t do it, the risk just isn’t worth it.”

The scheme has been backed by Norfolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Giles Orpen-Smellie.

He said: “The greatest threat to life and limb in Norfolk arises not from traditional crime but from incidents on our roads.

“Driving under the influence of drugs or drink is one of the ‘Fatal Four’ factors in deaths and serious injuries – alongside speeding, using a mobile phone behind the wheel and not wearing a seat belt.

“Tens of people are killed on our roads each year, with hundreds more seriously injured.

“The more the police can do to reduce the casualty toll by enforcing the law, the safer all road users will be.”