Police step up investigation into rape of teenager near railway track

Published: 12:00 PM March 9, 2021

Police have made a fresh appeal for information after a teenage girl was raped near a rail track.

Police in Thetford are investigating the incident which happened on Friday, February 26. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

An investigation was launched after the sex attack at Mill Lane in Great Ryburgh at around 3pm on Sunday, February 28 near an area of rail track.

Officers want to speak with walkers, horse riders and drivers who were seen in the area at the time.

They are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have seen a man described as white, approximately 6ft tall, aged roughly in his 50s with balding greying hair and moustache.

Det Insp Lewis Craske, of Norfolk Police's major investigation team, said: "We’ve carried out a number of enquiries including interviewing witnesses.

"We are still keen to hear from anyone who was in the Great Ryburgh area at any point during February 28.

"It may be that someone witnessed something which initially didn’t seem important, but on reflection could be relevant to our enquiry.

"Detectives were in the area on Sunday (March 7) carrying out anniversary checks, hoping to trigger the memory of potential witnesses.

"Beat managers and officers local to the area have increased their patrols and engagement with the community, and are continuing to support the victim.

"Lastly, I would also be interested in speaking to motorists who were travelling in the area and may have dashcams.”

In order to assist officers with their enquiries, a public portal has been set-up encouraging witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

The portal enables information to be submitted directly to the major investigation team. You can access the portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363719P01-PO1

People can also contact Det Insp Craske on 101 quoting crime reference 36/13082/21.