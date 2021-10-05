Norfolk targets ‘quality over quantity’ amid fewer special constables
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Norfolk’s chief special constable has said more are policing the streets despite the numbers working alongside regular police officers having fallen by 40pc over the past decade.
The Association of Special Constabulary Officers has described a significant fall in the numbers of special constables across the UK as a "huge loss" to policing.
Home Office data shows Norfolk had 170 special constables in March this year – down from 193 the year before.
It represents a significant drop compared to 2011, when there were 281.
The officers, also known as 'specials', hold the same powers as police constables and work a minimum of 16 hours a month as volunteers.
You may also want to watch:
Special chief officer Darren Taylor said although numbers had fallen all specials in Norfolk were now “operationally deployable”. In the past volunteers had been retained who were non-operational on the frontline, he said.
“We have been able to ensure that in terms of operational deployment we are probably higher than we have been in terms of actual officer numbers,” he said.
Most Read
- 1 Eight people rescued from sinking boat on River Bure
- 2 Norfolk fuel update: Queues subside as army is called in
- 3 Dead dog found in South Norfolk lay-by
- 4 Injured horse rider airlifted to hospital
- 5 North Norfolk hotels dominate in latest Good Hotel Guide
- 6 Summer returns as Norfolk set to be hotter than Turkey this week
- 7 Norfolk morning traffic: Delays in Norwich and on A47
- 8 Council's search for dead dog in south Norfolk lay-by continues
- 9 Troubled pub relaunched as 'proper local' by new landlord
- 10 Lowestoft primary school roof catches fire
“We are now roughly at 200 which is where we have been for the last couple of years and that is bucking the national trend where some forces are down by about 25pc.
“In Norfolk I think we have the model right in terms of our retention and we have the lowest leave rates.”
He said the force was recruiting “quality over quantity” including officers with specialist skills in areas like rural policing and drone operators.
Norfolk’s special constables work an average 26 hours per month against a basic requirement of 16 hours, he added.
The Police Federation said recruitment had fallen because increases in workloads have made it impossible for some of the officers to volunteer alongside their day jobs.
Chairman John Apter said: “More and more has been expected of special constables.
“These extra pressures have caused some to leave the service, as they cannot juggle their day jobs with what is expected of them.”
Mr Taylor said: “Pressures on people’s day jobs have risen. It is a big commitment and as personal circumstances change, people become parents or they get promoted at work, it can sometimes become a lot to fit in.
“But I hope that we have got the balance right.”