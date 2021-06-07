Arrests made after 100 people attend illegal rave

Published: 3:27 PM June 7, 2021

Police closed down an illegal rave in Woodbastwick in the early hours of Sunday morning. - Credit: Getty Images

Three people have been arrested by police after an illegal rave in Norfolk.

Officers shut down the unlicensed music event near Woodbastwick in the early hours of Sunday, June 6, after a member of the public reported it just after 1am.

After arriving, police found around 100 people were in attendance in a wooded area.

Cars were used to close the entrances to the site, before generators and sound equipment was seized.

Officers entered the site at 1.30am, and had cleared it by 5am.

You may also want to watch:

One man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of drug and driving offences. He has since been released on police bail.

Another man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of drug offences. He has since been released with no further action being taken against him.

And a woman in her 30s was also arrested on suspicion of drug and driving offences. She has since been released on police bail.

Norfolk Police has launched an investigation to identify the organisers of the event, with enquiries ongoing.

Chief inspector Kris Barnard said: "These events are not only illegal and unsafe, they also cause unnecessary damage and disruption.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the event and where we can prevent, disrupt or stop a rave taking place, we will do everything within our power to do this in order to minimise the impact on local communities.

"We hope this robust action acts as a deterrent to anyone who may wish to organise events like these in the future.

"I want to thank members of the public for their patience and support as we worked to bring this event to a safe closure."