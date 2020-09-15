Search

Advanced search

Police promise light-touch enforcement of ‘rule of six’

PUBLISHED: 11:54 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:54 15 September 2020

Chief Constable Simon Bailey said the 'rule of six' will be policed by encouragement and education - only resorting to law enforcement where necessary. Photo: Steve Adams

Chief Constable Simon Bailey said the 'rule of six' will be policed by encouragement and education - only resorting to law enforcement where necessary. Photo: Steve Adams

Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

Norfolk’s chief constable has promised officers will continue the light-touch approach to enforcement in the new era of the ‘rule of six’.

Police say they are confident the majority of people across the county will Police say they are confident the majority of people across the county will "respect the rationale" behind the rule of six. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Simon Bailey said his team’s approach to the new ban on gatherings of more than six people would primarily be one of “encouragement and education”.

As the limit on indoor and outdoor gatherings entered its second day, Mr Bailey said enforcement powers would only be used for “the most flagrant breaches of the law”.

He said: “During the Covid crisis the vast majority of our communities in the county have been sensible and respected the guidelines.

“By and large, they followed the advice that was issued by the government.

Police were not called out to any illegal gatherings in Norfolk on the final weekend before the rule of six comes into force. Picture: Getty ImagesPolice were not called out to any illegal gatherings in Norfolk on the final weekend before the rule of six comes into force. Picture: Getty Images

“We’ve effectively employed a tactic of engaging and encouraging people on the need to respect the guidelines, and we’ll continue to do that.”

He added: “We only ever used enforcement powers where necessary; as a result of that, I believe the county has fared very well in terms of infection, transmission and death rates.”

MORE: Norfolk has “some of the lowest levels of Covid-19 in England”

He said: “I hope as we move forward our communities continue to follow that same pathway, and they continue to respect the rationale behind the rule of six.

You may also want to watch:

“As long as that holds true, we will continue to police in the same manner we have been.

“Of course, if people flagrantly breach the guidelines, we will deal with that accordingly.”

Mr Bailey’s reassurance came as crime minister Kit Malthouse encouraged people to report their neighbours for any suspected breaches of the new ‘rule of six’ - leading to fears that police would be inundated with calls.

But National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) chairman Martin Hewitt told the BBC that enforcement of the rule did not rely on people “grassing up” their neighbours.

“It relies on all of us being responsible,” he said.

MORE: Rule of six: here are all the new rules

Ahead of the rule being introduced on Monday September 14, police praised Norfolk residents for heeding the “don’t party hard” warning over the weekend.

While police broke up large illegal gatherings in other parts of the country - such as Greater Manchester and Nottingham - police said Norfolk had been “very quiet” on Saturday night, with “no sign” of illegal gatherings.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Norwich will not have coronavirus marshals

Shoppers wearing masks in Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A rocket, man? Mystery vapour trail sparks speculation

A mysterious vapour trail was seen rising into the air east of Cromer. Picture: Paul Welander

Trees saved as appeal inspector throws out holiday let plan

Rushmere Road, Carlton Colville. PHOTO: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Man’s marriage collapses after he stole £2,630 from mother-in-law

Shaun King was caught on CCTV stealing his mother-in-law's money from a cash machine at Tesco Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Six nights of disruption for motorists in Norwich about to get under way

Work to resurface Sweet Briar Road in Norwich will bring disruption. Pic: Google Street View.

Chocolate spread smeared over outdoor gym equipment

Chocolate spread has been found all over the handles and seats of the outdoor gym equipment at the Memorial Park in North Walsham Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

How much is City star Buendia worth in the current transfer market?

Emi Buendia in pre-season action for Norwich City last month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Monumental’ - restaurants thank diners for record tips

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Teen punched in face in city centre fight

A teenager was punched in the face at Haymarket in Norwich Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man suffers leg injuries in German shepherd attack

A man was bitten by a German Shepherd at Bowthorpe Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto