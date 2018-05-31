Search

Arrest after attack on police officer dealing with coronavirus lockdown breach

PUBLISHED: 06:44 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:02 06 May 2020

Police made an arrest after an officer was punched. Picture: Matthew Usher

Police made an arrest after an officer was punched. Picture: Matthew Usher

A person has been arrested after police said one of their officers was attacked as they dealt with a group which were breaching the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Norfolk police attended an incident in the King’s Lynn area on Tuesday night after a report that the COVID-19 regulations had been breached.

But they tweeted: “During the incident, one of the group decided to assault an officer by punching them in the face.”

Police said a female had been arrested for assaulting an emergency worker.

Norfolk Police Federation recently criticised the “awful and abhorrent” practice of offenders coughing and spitting at police officers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Andy Symonds, chair of the Norfolk Police Federation. PIC: Supplied by Andy Symonds.Andy Symonds, chair of the Norfolk Police Federation. PIC: Supplied by Andy Symonds.

An estimated 10 Norfolk officers have been spat at or coughed at by people claiming to be carrying COVID-19 since the outbreak began, according to Andy Symonds, Norfolk’s Police Federation chairman.

He said: “Since late February we have had around 10 of these, on top of other assaults. Threats or actual coughing at officers or officers being spat at.

“It is awful, abhorrent and another stressor on police officers’ work. They are sadly working in an era where they know it’s not if, it’s when they are assaulted. And now they face this extra pressure and strain.

“Their other halves are seeing them off to their shifts and worrying that they could bring coronavirus back into their homes.

“It is important to understand that not only are they worrying about being attacked as they go about their daily duty, protecting the public, there is now the added fear that they could bring a life-threatening disease back to their family.”

In March, Norwich woman Joanne Turner, 35, was jailed for 12 weeks after claiming she had coronavirus before coughing in an officer’s face.

Mr Symonds said the federation has fought hard for adequate PPE, and representatives have been lobbying MPs under the #ProtectTheProtectors banner.

