Norfolk police officer could lose job over ‘false claims’ for £390 overtime

A Norfolk police officer could lose his job over claims he falsely claimed overtime payments worth just £390.

PC Andrew Goff denies allegations that on six occasions between September 2020 and January 2021 he submitted false overtime claims.

He also faces allegations that his conduct breached the standards of honesty and integrity expected of a serving officer.

A misconduct hearing held at Norfolk police headquarters at Wymondham was told an investigation was launched after the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) received information he had been heard bragging about making false claims.

An earlier hearing had ruled that the officer’s exact place of work and the specific specialist role he is deployed to undertake could not be revealed.

However the misconduct panel was told that the PC Goff worked 12 hours shifts on a four day on, four days off work pattern.

Despite finishing shifts at 7am officers doing PC Goff’s role were judged to be still on duty until they arrived home, the panel heard.

Officers getting home after 8am were entitled to claim an additional four hours pay at time and a half, amounting to £65 on each occasion.

Nigel Richards, ACU investigating officer at Norfolk Constabulary's professional standards department, said on six occasions PC Goff had claimed overtime saying he had got home at 8.15am.

But investigations had found his car had been caught on a traffic camera seven miles from his home at times as early as 7.16am.

Mr Richards said it was estimated the remaining journey time should not have taken more than 14 minutes.

He said that analysis of data from mobile phone masts had also been used to pinpoint the officer’s time and location as he travelled home.

PC Goff had not kept records of the times he started and finished his shifts in his police notebook despite officers being required to do so, the misconduct panel heard.

When interviewed about the allegations, PC Goff denied making false claims and said suggestions he had bragged about claiming for working after 8am were “rubbish, and not true”.

The hearing continues.