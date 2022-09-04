News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The 6 most wanted men in Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:23 PM September 4, 2022
xxx_wanted_norfolk_sep22

Benjamin Cook and Salah Hadi are among Norfolk's wanted men - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police in Norfolk are still on the hunt for six men on their wanted list.

If you encounter any of these people you are advised not to approach them and to contact the police.

Here are Norfolk's most wanted men as of September 2022.

Benjamin Cook

Benjamin Cook, 28, who failed to attend court.

Benjamin Cook, 28, who failed to attend court. - Credit: Norfolk police

Benjamin Cook, 28, is wanted for failing to attend court.

He is described as white, 6ft 1in and of large build, with short dark hair and brown eyes.

Cook is known to frequent the Thetford and Norwich areas.

Ricardo Fernandes

Ricardo Fernandes is wanted by police on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence

Ricardo Fernandes, 22, is wanted on recall to prison - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Ricardo Fernandes, 22 and of Elizabeth Fry Road in Norwich, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He is described as white, 5ft 9in and of medium build, with dark brown hair

Fernandes is known to frequent the Hellesdon and Norwich areas.

Harry Gibson

Harry Gibson, 29, from Lakenheath, is wanted in connection with offences in Norfolk.

Harry Gibson is wanted in connection with offences including assault - Credit: Norfolk Police

Harry Gibson, 29 and of Albert Rolph Drive Lakenheath, is wanted in connection with offences in Norfolk including assault and criminal damage.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in tall and of slim build, with blue eyes and light brown hair.

Smith has tattoos on his neck and arms.

He is known to frequent the Feltwell, Lakenheath and London areas.

Paul Chappell

Paul Chappell

Paul Chappell is wanted for breaching his bail - Credit: Norfolk Police

Paul Chappell, 45 and of Hardwick in Cambridge, is wanted for breaching his bail conditions.

He is described as white, 6ft and of average build with grey hair.

Chappell has links to Norfolk, Cambridge, Essex and London.

Kane Smith

Kane Smith. PIC: Submitted by Norfolk Police.

Kane Smith is wanted for breaching his licence - Credit: Archant

Kane Smith, 29 and from Norwich, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He is described as white, 6ft 2in and of slim build, with blue eyes and short light brown hair.

Smith has tattoos on his neck, arms and hand.

He is known to frequent the Norwich area and has links to Suffolk.

Salah Hadi

Salah Hadi.

Salah Hadi has been wanted since 2014 - Credit: Norfolk police

Salah Hadi, also known as Salam Hadi Ali, is wanted in connection with attempted murder following an incident on April 18, 2014, when a man was attacked in Riverside Road, Norwich suffering stab wounds to his face and neck.

Hadi, who was in his mid-30s in 2014, has links to Ipswich and the West Midlands.

Norfolk

