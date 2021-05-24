The most wanted men in Norfolk: have you seen these criminals?
- Credit: Norfolk Police
Norfolk police are still on the hunt for five men on their wanted list. If you encounter any of these people, you are advised not to approach them and to contact police.
Alan Rowles
Alan Rowles, 28, has been wanted in the Norwich or Broadland area since May 6, 2021.
Rowles is wanted on recall to prison, after breaching the terms of his licence.
He is described as a white male, 6ft 2 inches in height, and of average build.
You may also want to watch:
Oliver Payne
Oliver Payne, 33, from Norwich is wanted in the Norwich and Diss areas.
Most Read
- 1 Emergency crews called to village after sudden death of man in 80s
- 2 20 or 30? Confusing speed limit sign in Norfolk village
- 3 YouTube star hides £10k 'golden ticket' in Norwich
- 4 Norwich McDonalds 'temporarily closed' amid national protests
- 5 'It's so rewarding': New women's only gym proves popular in town
- 6 'It's chaos'- Long delays and diversions as A11 shut between Thetford and Attleborough
- 7 Parents' hopes for 'little hero' daughter after devastating diagnosis
- 8 A140 now clear after crash south of Norwich
- 9 A11 back open after weekend of delays
- 10 City will take risks in transfer market, says Farke
Payne is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.
He is described as 5ft 6 and of slim build with short dark hair.
He has been wanted since May 6 2021.
Keiron Sawyer
Keiron Sawyer, 24, from Norwich, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.
Sawyer is described as white, approximately 5ft 7 tall, of slim build, with short dark hair.
He has been wanted in the Norwich area since April 26 2021.
Florenc Xhaferrllari
Florenc Xhaferrllari has been wanted by police since September 6, 2016.
He is wanted after failing to answer police bail after being arrested in connection with a sexual assault.
It is believed he stayed in the Norwich area but he also has links with Brundall.
Salah Hadi
Salah Hadi, also known as Salam Hadi Ali has been wanted since August 15 2014 for his involvement in an attempted murder.
The crime in 2014, which occurred on Riverside Road in Norwich, resulted in the victim having stab wounds to his face and neck.
Hadi is in his mid-30s and has links to Ipswich and the West Midlands.
- Anyone who may have seen these wanted men, or know of their whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.