Norfolk’s most wanted men: have you seen these criminals?
PUBLISHED: 16:27 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 28 July 2020
Norfolk Constabulary
These seven criminals are wanted by Norfolk Constabulary. If you do encounter any of these people, you are advised not to approach them and contact the police immediately on 101.
Johnny Wall
Wall, 37, is wanted within the Norwich area. He is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence.
Wall is described as white, 5ft 5 in height with a slim build and has short brown hair.
Police believe he is in the Norwich or Luton areas.
Mark Barton
Mark Barton, 37, is from Cotman Fields, Norwich and is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence.
His description is white, 5ft 10 tall, of slim build and with short blonde hair.
It is believed Barton is in the Cleveland area.
Lee Cletheroe
Cletheroe, aged 33, has no fixed address. He is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.
He is described as white, 6ft tall, of a slim build and with short dark brown hair.
Police believe he is either in Norwich or the broader Norfolk area.
Matthew Oarton
Matthew Oarton, 34, from Ipswich, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.
Oarton is described as white, 5ft 10 tall with a medium build and short dark brown hair.
It is believed he is in the Norwich area.
Harry Beeston
Beeston, 24, is wanted in connection with an assault.
He is described as white, about 5ft 3, of a large build and has brown hair.
Police believe he is residing in the Norwich area but he is also known to have contacts in Cambridgeshire.
Florenc Xhaferrllari
Xhaferrllari, 22, is still wanted after failing to answer police bail following his arrest in connection with a sexual assault.
It is believed he may be in the Norwich area but it is known that he has links with Brundall.
Florenc Xhaferrllari has been wanted since September 6, 2016.
Salah Hadi
Salah Hadi, also known as Salam Hadi Ali is wanted in connection with an attempted murder.
The incident which occurred on Riverside Road in Norwich left the victim with stab wounds. Two other men have been charged with offences in relation to the incident.
Hadi is in his mid-30s and has links to Ipswich and the West Midlands. He has been wanted by police since August 15, 2014.
