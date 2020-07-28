Search

Advanced search

Norfolk’s most wanted men: have you seen these criminals?

PUBLISHED: 16:27 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 28 July 2020

(left to right) Lee Cletheroe, Matthew Oarton, Johnny Wall are some of the men wanted by police in Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

(left to right) Lee Cletheroe, Matthew Oarton, Johnny Wall are some of the men wanted by police in Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

These seven criminals are wanted by Norfolk Constabulary. If you do encounter any of these people, you are advised not to approach them and contact the police immediately on 101.

Have you seen Johnny Wall? He is wanted by police. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyHave you seen Johnny Wall? He is wanted by police. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Johnny Wall

Wall, 37, is wanted within the Norwich area. He is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence.

Wall is described as white, 5ft 5 in height with a slim build and has short brown hair.

Police believe he is in the Norwich or Luton areas.

Have you seen Mark Barton? Photo: Norfolk PoliceHave you seen Mark Barton? Photo: Norfolk Police

Mark Barton

Mark Barton, 37, is from Cotman Fields, Norwich and is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence.

His description is white, 5ft 10 tall, of slim build and with short blonde hair.

It is believed Barton is in the Cleveland area.

Have you seen Lee Clethoroe? Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyHave you seen Lee Clethoroe? Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Lee Cletheroe

Cletheroe, aged 33, has no fixed address. He is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of a slim build and with short dark brown hair.

Police believe he is either in Norwich or the broader Norfolk area.

Have you seen Matthew Oarton? Picture: Norfolk PoliceHave you seen Matthew Oarton? Picture: Norfolk Police

Matthew Oarton

Matthew Oarton, 34, from Ipswich, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Oarton is described as white, 5ft 10 tall with a medium build and short dark brown hair.

It is believed he is in the Norwich area.

Have you seen Harry Beeston? Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyHave you seen Harry Beeston? Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Harry Beeston

Beeston, 24, is wanted in connection with an assault.

He is described as white, about 5ft 3, of a large build and has brown hair.

Police believe he is residing in the Norwich area but he is also known to have contacts in Cambridgeshire.

Have you seen Florenc Xhaferrllari? Photo: Norfolk PoliceHave you seen Florenc Xhaferrllari? Photo: Norfolk Police

Florenc Xhaferrllari

Xhaferrllari, 22, is still wanted after failing to answer police bail following his arrest in connection with a sexual assault.

It is believed he may be in the Norwich area but it is known that he has links with Brundall.

Florenc Xhaferrllari has been wanted since September 6, 2016.

Have you seen Salah Hadi? Photo: Norfolk PoliceHave you seen Salah Hadi? Photo: Norfolk Police

Salah Hadi

Salah Hadi, also known as Salam Hadi Ali is wanted in connection with an attempted murder.

The incident which occurred on Riverside Road in Norwich left the victim with stab wounds. Two other men have been charged with offences in relation to the incident.

Hadi is in his mid-30s and has links to Ipswich and the West Midlands. He has been wanted by police since August 15, 2014.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Police called to park to break-up fight between school children

Police had to break up a fight between children in Cawston. Picture: James Bass

Tributes to ‘gentle giant’ father, footballer, and leisure centre manager

Tributes have been paid to father-of-two Paul Anderson. Picture: Tacolneston Football Club

Pubs forced to turn away customers even though they are half empty

Terry Hughes, one of the partners at the Belgian Monk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Emergency services called to incident in city centre

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘We will seriously miss you’ - ‘Permanent’ closure for tearoom after 25 years in business

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes to ‘gentle giant’ father, footballer, and leisure centre manager

Tributes have been paid to father-of-two Paul Anderson. Picture: Tacolneston Football Club

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

PROFILE: Competing with Haaland, the U20 World Cup and Dortmund interest - but now Soto makes a fresh start

Sebastian Soto during his Hannover days Picture: Imago/PA Images

Did you see two men fighting at an NDR roundabout?

The Petans roundabout on the NDR, close to where two motorists got into a fight. Picture: Google

Police called to park to break-up fight between school children

Police had to break up a fight between children in Cawston. Picture: James Bass