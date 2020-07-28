Norfolk’s most wanted men: have you seen these criminals?

(left to right) Lee Cletheroe, Matthew Oarton, Johnny Wall are some of the men wanted by police in Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

These seven criminals are wanted by Norfolk Constabulary. If you do encounter any of these people, you are advised not to approach them and contact the police immediately on 101.

Have you seen Johnny Wall? He is wanted by police. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Have you seen Johnny Wall? He is wanted by police. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Johnny Wall

Wall, 37, is wanted within the Norwich area. He is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence.

Wall is described as white, 5ft 5 in height with a slim build and has short brown hair.

Police believe he is in the Norwich or Luton areas.

Have you seen Mark Barton? Photo: Norfolk Police Have you seen Mark Barton? Photo: Norfolk Police

Mark Barton

Mark Barton, 37, is from Cotman Fields, Norwich and is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence.

His description is white, 5ft 10 tall, of slim build and with short blonde hair.

It is believed Barton is in the Cleveland area.

Have you seen Lee Clethoroe? Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Have you seen Lee Clethoroe? Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Lee Cletheroe

Cletheroe, aged 33, has no fixed address. He is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of a slim build and with short dark brown hair.

Police believe he is either in Norwich or the broader Norfolk area.

Have you seen Matthew Oarton? Picture: Norfolk Police Have you seen Matthew Oarton? Picture: Norfolk Police

Matthew Oarton

Matthew Oarton, 34, from Ipswich, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Oarton is described as white, 5ft 10 tall with a medium build and short dark brown hair.

It is believed he is in the Norwich area.

Have you seen Harry Beeston? Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Have you seen Harry Beeston? Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Harry Beeston

Beeston, 24, is wanted in connection with an assault.

He is described as white, about 5ft 3, of a large build and has brown hair.

Police believe he is residing in the Norwich area but he is also known to have contacts in Cambridgeshire.

Have you seen Florenc Xhaferrllari? Photo: Norfolk Police Have you seen Florenc Xhaferrllari? Photo: Norfolk Police

Florenc Xhaferrllari

Xhaferrllari, 22, is still wanted after failing to answer police bail following his arrest in connection with a sexual assault.

It is believed he may be in the Norwich area but it is known that he has links with Brundall.

Florenc Xhaferrllari has been wanted since September 6, 2016.

Have you seen Salah Hadi? Photo: Norfolk Police Have you seen Salah Hadi? Photo: Norfolk Police

Salah Hadi

Salah Hadi, also known as Salam Hadi Ali is wanted in connection with an attempted murder.

The incident which occurred on Riverside Road in Norwich left the victim with stab wounds. Two other men have been charged with offences in relation to the incident.

Hadi is in his mid-30s and has links to Ipswich and the West Midlands. He has been wanted by police since August 15, 2014.