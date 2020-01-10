CCTV catches youths causing criminal damage at leisure centre

Picture: Ian Burt.

Two youths have been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to property at a Norfolk leisure centre.

Picture: Ian Burt

The pair had been caught by CCTV at Alive Lynnsport in King's Lynn, and were detained by officers on Friday, January 10.

One of the youths was also found to be in possession of an offensive weapon.

Meanwhile, police in Lynn also arrested a father and son in the town for two separate offences.

First, a man was arrested after breaching bail conditions by being in the town centre.

His son was also detained later as he was wanted by police for criminal damage.