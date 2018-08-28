Search

Van fire on A47 sparks police investigation

PUBLISHED: 11:16 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 04 January 2019

Norfolk Police are investigating a van fire on the A47 in Hopton on Thursday night. Picture: Archant library.

A van fire on the A47 in Hopton on Thursday night has sparked a police investigation.

Emergency services were called to the lay-by leading up to the Hopton roundabout at 11.50pm following reports a transit van was on fire.

Firefighters from Gorleston and Great Yarmouth extinguished the fire at 12.09am.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said enquires are ongoing and officers would like to speak with the registered owner of the vehicle.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

