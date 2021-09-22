Birds of prey found shot and poisoned during raid in Norfolk

Published: 4:39 PM September 22, 2021 Updated: 5:11 PM September 22, 2021

An investigation has been launched after a number of birds of prey were found dead in Norfolk.

Norfolk police led a multi-agency raid in Breckland on Tuesday, September 14, in relation to suspected raptor persecution crimes.

During the raid a number of dead buzzards, which had been shot or poisoned were found. Items were also seized.

The police were joined by staff from Natural England, National Wildlife Crime Unit and RSPB Investigation’s team.

The investigation is ongoing.



