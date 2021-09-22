News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Birds of prey found shot and poisoned during raid in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:39 PM September 22, 2021    Updated: 5:11 PM September 22, 2021
Norfolk Police led a multi-agency raid in Breckland on September 14 in relation to suspected raptor persecution crimes. 

An investigation has been launched after a number of birds of prey were found dead in Norfolk.  

Norfolk police led a multi-agency raid in Breckland on Tuesday, September 14, in relation to suspected raptor persecution crimes. 

During the raid a number of dead buzzards, which had been shot or poisoned were found. Items were also seized. 

The police were joined by staff from Natural England, National Wildlife Crime Unit and RSPB Investigation’s team. 

The investigation is ongoing.  


Norfolk

