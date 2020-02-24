Search

Driver caught watching YouTube while doing 65mph

PUBLISHED: 07:08 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:09 24 February 2020

The driver of a silver saloon car was caught watching YouTube while travelling at 65mph. Picture: Norfolk Police.

Archant

A driver was caught behind the wheel travelling at 65mph while watching videos on YouTube.

Officers from Norfolk Police's Road Casualty Reduction Team (RCRT) West stopped the driver in Whittington, near Northwold, late on Sunday, February 23.

The car, a silver saloon, was also discovered to have been incorrectly registered - it was a non-UK plate vehicle, but the driver was required to pay road tax as they live in the country.

Police have seized the car.

This incident formed part of a busy evening for the RCRT West, as three further major stoppages were made in the area.

A second driver was reported after police caught him travelling at 71mph on a 40mph, while another car was seized after being driven with no insurance, and after two of its tyres were found to have well below the legal requirement of 1.6mm of tread depth.

The team's final stop of the night in Whittington came as they spotted a car towing a trailer with its lights out.

The car was pulled over, and the driver was arrested after officers discovered that they were wanted for breaching a court order.

