Attorney general praises Norfolk work to tackle county lines drug dealing

The work of police to tackle county lines drug dealing and exploitation in Norfolk has been praised in Parliament by the UK's attorney general.

Suella Braverman, QC, hailed the "great results" of Norfolk Constabulary in combating county lines, after Duncan Baker, North Norfolk MP, asked a question in the House of Commons.

Attorney general Suella Braverman. - Credit: UK Parliament

County lines are where drugs gangs set up distribution networks into provincial towns or cities, often using children and vulnerable people as runners.

Often based in major cities such as London or Liverpool, the gang leaders remain there to take the lion’s share of any profit, while young and vulnerable people are exploited.

On Thursday (November 18) Conservative MP Mr Baker raised the issue in Parliament, when had asked what recent assessment had been made of the effectiveness of the CPS in prosecuting county lines offences.

Mrs Braverman, the chief legal advisor to the prime minister, said: "The CPS's early investigative advice when it comes to county lines, with the police, is making a difference.

"The majority of county lines offending relates to drugs convictions and human trafficking.

"And this year, whilst the figures do not relate to county lines offending alone, the CPS secured 36,000 drugs convictions and 238 human trafficking convictions."

Mr Baker then talked about work done in Norfolk, which has seen county lines networks broken up and numerous convictions.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker has been getting an increased number of dog theft reports. - Credit: Archant

Mr Baker asked if the CPS had the tools and the resources to secure prosecutions.

Mrs Braverman replied he had raised a "very important point".

She said: "I want to applaud his police team in Norfolk for the great results.

"In the East of England, Operation Orochi, has led to significant terms of imprisonment imposed on 42 offenders convicted.

"As of October, 2021, the number of county lines operations covered by the operation had more than halved."

Operation Orochi has seen officers from the team in Norfolk sharing intelligence about county lines with a dedicated team at the Met.

It had previously been praised by Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick and Norfolk police's former chief constable Simon Bailey.