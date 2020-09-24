Search

Heroin and crack supply lines severed and 19 arrested

PUBLISHED: 00:00 25 September 2020

Robin Windsor-Waite, Norfolk Constabulary's county lines team lead Photo: Nick Butcher

Robin Windsor-Waite, Norfolk Constabulary's county lines team lead Photo: Nick Butcher

Three heroin and crack cocaine supply lines into Norfolk have been cut and 19 people arrested after a major police operation targeted those dealing death on our streets.

Norfolk Constabulary’s county lines team raided addresses, seized drugs and collared suspected dealers in Norwich, Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and King’s Lynn.

They were joined by British Transport Police for the operation, part of a national clampdown jointly run by the National Police Chiefs’ Council and the National Crime Agency.

Nine of the 19 arrested in Norfolk have been charged with offences, while the other 10 remain under investigation.

The operation saw officers trace three supply chains to the source, shutting down three county lines - the name given to the drugs supply lines into Norfolk from London.

Inspector Robin Windsor-Waite, county lines team lead for Norfolk Constabulary, said: “Our action last week demonstrates that Norfolk Police is intent on continuing to disrupt and stop County Lines in Norfolk in order to protect young people from exploitation, as well as preventing the violent crime and anti-social behaviour that is associated with it.

“Our focus very much remains on working with the Metropolitan Police targeting County Lines at their source under Operation Orochi and shut them down permanently.”

The following nine people were charged and remanded for being involved in the supply of Class A drugs:

Claudio Martins, 22, of Dene Side in Great Yarmouth, was arrested in Dene Side on September 14

Kevin Yoro, 20, and Sean Dauswero, 18, from the London area, were arrested in Shorncliffe Avenue in Norwich on September 15

Susan Lister, 47, of Scarlett Road in Norwich, was arrested in Scarlett Road on September 16

Minkael Mouhamed, 18, from the London area, was arrested in Scarlett Road on September 16

A 16-year-old boy from the London area was arrested in Scarlett Road on September 16

Dillon Garcia, 19, of Reepham Road in Norwich, was arrested in Reepham Road on September 17

Yacoob Piperdy, and Darius Delaney, both 19 and from the London area, were arrested at Norwich Railway Station on September 17.

