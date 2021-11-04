Police concern over ransomware attacks targeting Norfolk law firms
A spate of recent ransomware attacks aimed at law firms in Norfolk and Suffolk has prompted police to urge companies to toughen up their cyber resilience.
Police fear legal firms, which hold sensitive client information and handle significant amounts of money, are potential rich pickings for cyber criminals.
Following the recent spate of attacks, where criminals use malware to block access to files unless the victim pays them money, Norfolk and Suffolk constabularies have organised an online event to give advice to law firms.
Detective Inspector Fiona Bail, head of cyber and innovation at the Eastern Region Cyber Resilience Centre, said: "The impact an attack has on an unprepared organisation should not be underestimated.
"Reputational damage can be just as devastating as the financial impact. The cost of remediation, repairing damage and regaining client trust can potentially put a whole practice in jeopardy."
While there has been a rise in ransomware incidents within the legal community in the region, John Greenwood, cyber security adviser for Norfolk and Suffolk constabularies, said that is not the only concern for law firms.
He said: "The need to raise staff awareness of phishing emails cannot be overemphasised. Human error has a part to play in over 90pc of all cyber-attacks."
Norfolk-based Leathes Prior Solicitors has recently used free training offered by police security advisers to give staff the skills they need to avoid becoming victims.
Compliance manager Adrian Baker said: "We recognise that cybercrime represents a huge risk both professionally and personally, and it seems to be on the increase.
"We were looking for some refresher training that would be relevant to our staff both at work and at home.
"They delivered a series of brilliant sessions which everyone found to be informative and good fun.”
‘How to mitigate the cyber-risk in the legal sector’ will be held online from 9am until 11am on Wednesday, November 24.
The event is free and firms can register at www.nscyber.com/legal or via Eventbrite (search for Eastern Cyber Resilience Centre).