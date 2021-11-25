Motorists caught drug driving and using mobile phones during operation

Drug driving, careless driving and using a mobile phone at the wheel, were all offences caught by police during an operation in King’s Lynn. - Credit: Archant

Drug driving, careless driving and using a mobile phone at the wheel were all offences caught by police during an operation in King's Lynn.

More than 40 vehicles were stopped by police on Friday, November 19, as part of a multi-agency operation to reduce road casualties and disrupt criminality.

A number of officers took part in the Roads Policing Action Day, alongside partner agencies including the DVSA.

The Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner, Giles Orpen-Smellie, was also in attendance.

As part of the action day, a number of vehicles were escorted onto a designated check site along Saddlebow Road.

A total of 42 vehicles were stopped throughout the day, including cars, light goods vehicles and heavy goods vehicles. 36 drivers were consequently dealt with for offences.

Drivers were dealt with for the following:

Exceeding permitted weight

Insecure load

Excessively tinted windows

Registration offences

Drug driving

Possession of drugs with intent to supply

Careless driving

Failing to wear a seat belt

Driver’s hours offences

Defective air brakes

Using a mobile phone while driving

Trailers without a breakaway cable

Cracked windscreen

A number of vehicles were immediately prohibited from use on the road due to the defects found.

Inspector Simon Jones from the joint roads and armed policing said: “This should act as a deterrent to anyone driving a vehicle that is not roadworthy.

“Working alongside our partner agencies in order to crack down on road related offences is something we target all year round, however these actions days send a clear message to offenders that they could be stopped at any point and will face punishment.

"This follows a series of action days and is the latest to bring skills and resources together to disrupt criminal activity and make our communities safer."

Mr Orpen-Smellie said: "While it was interesting to witness an operation in action it was disappointing to see the number of private car owners and commercial drivers who chose to drive with thoughtless disregard for the safety of others.

"No-one should be taking any chances and putting the lives of themselves or other road users in danger."

A number of traffic offence reports were issued as part of this initiative, which could result in fines and/or points on drivers’ licences. Anyone with existing points on their licence risks losing it completely.