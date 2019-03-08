Police called to fight at Chapelfield clothing store

A fight broke out in a city centre clothes shop and spilled out onto the street yesterday afternoon. Photo: Google Streetview Archant

Police were called to a city centre clothes shop to deal with a fight between two men.

Officers were called to the Norwich branch of Superdry, in Chapelfield Mall, just after 4.30pm on Thursday (August 9).

A spokesperson for Norfolk constabulary said: "Police were called at 4.33pm due to reports of two males fighting inside and outside the Superdry clothing store at Chapelfield Mall."

They added: "No injuries were recorded."

Enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for the Japanese-inspired clothing store declined to comment.

intu Chapelfield have been approached for comment.