Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Police called to fight at Chapelfield clothing store

PUBLISHED: 14:20 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:16 09 August 2019

A fight broke out in a city centre clothes shop and spilled out onto the street yesterday afternoon. Photo: Google Streetview

A fight broke out in a city centre clothes shop and spilled out onto the street yesterday afternoon. Photo: Google Streetview

Archant

Police were called to a city centre clothes shop to deal with a fight between two men.

Officers were called to the Norwich branch of Superdry, in Chapelfield Mall, just after 4.30pm on Thursday (August 9).

A spokesperson for Norfolk constabulary said: "Police were called at 4.33pm due to reports of two males fighting inside and outside the Superdry clothing store at Chapelfield Mall."

You may also want to watch:

They added: "No injuries were recorded."

Enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for the Japanese-inspired clothing store declined to comment.

intu Chapelfield have been approached for comment.

Most Read

‘It’s exactly like The Archers’ - Janet Street-Porter reveals she has moved to Norfolk

Janet-Street Porter Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Woman in her 80s killed after bus crash in Norwich

Serious crash in Rose Lane, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

City centre road reopens after woman in her 80s killed in double decker bus crash

Police at the scene of a collision on Rose Lane in Norwich

‘I thought it was a shotgun’ - man describes hearing fatal crash

Emergency services at scene after crash on Rose Lane. PIC: Jack Warren.

‘They’ve won’ - Fisherman quits Norfolk beach over abuse - but does not regret putting fence up

David Chambers. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Woman in her 80s killed after bus crash in Norwich

Serious crash in Rose Lane, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

‘It’s exactly like The Archers’ - Janet Street-Porter reveals she has moved to Norfolk

Janet-Street Porter Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Holiday park unveils £6.5m redevelopment of water complex including state-of-the-art flumes

Double Olympic silver medallist, Jazz Carlin, officially opens the new Shore Water Park at Haven. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s exactly like The Archers’ - Janet Street-Porter reveals she has moved to Norfolk

Janet-Street Porter Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Police called to fight at Chapelfield clothing store

A fight broke out in a city centre clothes shop and spilled out onto the street yesterday afternoon. Photo: Google Streetview

City centre road reopens after woman in her 80s killed in double decker bus crash

Police at the scene of a collision on Rose Lane in Norwich

Crammed passengers to wait until autumn for new beach-bound trains

Customers on Greater Anglia services between Norwich and Sheringham will have to wait until autumn for new trains. Picture: Maz Brooks

Hoteliers to appear on new Channel 4 show hosted by Gogglebox stars

Hannah Springham, centre, with Gogglebox stars Steph and Dom Parker. Pictures: Channel 4/ Freeform Productions
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists