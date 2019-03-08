Police called to fight at Chapelfield clothing store
PUBLISHED: 14:20 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:16 09 August 2019
Police were called to a city centre clothes shop to deal with a fight between two men.
Officers were called to the Norwich branch of Superdry, in Chapelfield Mall, just after 4.30pm on Thursday (August 9).
A spokesperson for Norfolk constabulary said: "Police were called at 4.33pm due to reports of two males fighting inside and outside the Superdry clothing store at Chapelfield Mall."
They added: "No injuries were recorded."
Enquiries are ongoing.
A spokesperson for the Japanese-inspired clothing store declined to comment.
intu Chapelfield have been approached for comment.
