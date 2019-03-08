Norfolk Police arrest man in connection with sexual offence

A man has been arrested in Dereham in connection with a sexual offence.

Officers were called to Sandy Lane shortly before 6.30pm on Thursday, August 8 following allegations made by members of the public.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of inciting a child to watch a sexual act and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where he remains in custody and will be questioned in due course.

A police spokesman said: "Following information received by members of the public, we have arrested a man on suspicion of sexual offences.

"We are aware of posts made on social media and we would like to take this opportunity to remind people that once an arrest has been made, criminal proceedings are active and the rules of the court need to be followed in order to ensure that the investigation is not negatively impacted upon."

Anyone with information should call police on 101.