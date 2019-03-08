Search

Wanted woman is sought by Norfolk police

PUBLISHED: 11:20 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 26 March 2019

Lisa Cooper, who is wanted by police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Lisa Cooper, who is wanted by police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk Constabulary

Police have asked the public for help in tracking down a woman wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of her licence.

Norfolk police have made the appeal to find 32-year-old Lisa Cooper, who also goes by the name of Kayleigh Grant.

Police believe she is in the Norwich area; although she also has links to Lowestoft and Ipswich.

Anyone who has seen Cooper, or may know of her whereabouts, should contact Norfolk police on 101 immediately.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

