Car damaged in attempted theft of catalytic converter

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:51 PM June 1, 2021   
A car's exhaust pipe was damaged, after two men attempted to steal its catalytic converter.  - Credit: Archant

A car's exhaust pipe was found damaged,after two men were seen attempting to steal its catalytic converter.  

Police are appealing for information after an incident of criminal damage to a car on Wednesday May 19. 

The incident happened on Pound Green Lane, in Shipdham, when the unknown men were seen near the car just after 10:50pm. 

After being disturbed by the victim, the two men drove away quickly from the scene in what is believed to have been a silver VW car. 

The victim’s car exhaust pipe was found to have been cut in what appears to be an attempted theft of a catalytic convertor. 

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or have dash cam footage from the area at the time. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Louise Watson at Dereham Road police station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/34173/21. 

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555111. 

