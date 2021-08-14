Published: 9:17 AM August 14, 2021

Members of the public are being urged to help Norfolk's Police and Crime Commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie put together his first Police and Crime Plan. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

People are running out of time to have their say on crime in the county and help Norfolk's new police commissioner shape his priorities over the next three years.

Giles Orpen-Smellie took up office as Norfolk's Police and Crime Commissioner earlier this year after being elected in May and is compiling a Police and Crime Plan which sets out what the priorities for the force will be over his tenure.

Giles Orpen-Smellie when he was sworn in as Norfolk's new Police and Crime Commissioner earlier this year. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A public consultation launched last month ends on August 20 leaving the public just a matter of days to ensure their voices are heard about policing in Norfolk.

Speaking ahead of the end of the public consultation, Mr Orpen-Smellie said: "I take the view I was elected by the public it's all very well writing a police and crime plan but at the end of the day as a public servant I need to know what the public want."

Mr Orpen-Smellie said after the end of the public consultation he would "take stock" of the responses he has received before compiling the plan.

The commissioner, who has been out and about meeting police officers and senior staff during the first few weeks of his new role, said to date around 1,000 people have responded to give their views.

And while Mr Orpen-Smellie was "delighted" with the responses he has had thus far had, he insisted he still wanted to hear from more people given the county has a population of around a million people.

He said: "I would like to have a greater response so I have a better sample of public opinion."

Mr Orpen-Smellie felt one thing that might be putting people off was having to fill out details about themselves at the end of the survey but he said this was merely to know who it was responding to him, whether it be an older or younger demographic.

He has asked people whether they agree or disagree to his six proposed policing priorities but had not put rural crime as a separate section and following concern expressed by some about the the topic he insisted it was something he was going to go away and consider.

He said: "All things are possible. I've not made up my mind."

Log onto https://www.norfolk-pcc.gov.uk/ to take part in the survey.