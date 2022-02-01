Norfolk PCC holding one-to-one sessions to hear YOUR crime concerns

Norfolk's newly-elected Police and Crome Commissioner, Gile Orpen-Smellie is officially sworn into the role. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

People are being invited to meet with the county’s police and crime commissioner to discuss any issues they may have about crime and policing in their community.

New ‘Time to Talk’ surgery meetings will be held virtually or over the telephone and for the first time will give people direct one-to-one access to Norfolk PCC Giles Orpen-Smellie.

The first surgery will take place on Friday, February 4, with people being allocated 15-minute slots to raise any questions or concerns.

“It is clear from my mailbox that people have a lot to say and there is no better way for a point to be understood than through direct access,” said Mr Orpen-Smellie.

“I would like to encourage people to take the opportunity to book some time in my diary when I will be pleased to hear what they have to say and talk through any issues.”

Anyone wanting to book a February 4 session, between 9.30am and 12.30pm, should email: opccn@norfolk.police.uk or call 01953 424455.

Alternatively submit a request via the Norfolk PCC website. Requests must be no later than midday on February 3.