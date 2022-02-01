News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Norfolk PCC holding one-to-one sessions to hear YOUR crime concerns

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:39 AM February 1, 2022
Norfolk's newly-elected Police and Crome Commissioner, Gile Orpen-Smellie is officially sworn into t

Norfolk's newly-elected Police and Crome Commissioner, Gile Orpen-Smellie is officially sworn into the role. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

People are being invited to meet with the county’s police and crime commissioner to discuss any issues they may have about crime and policing in their community.

New ‘Time to Talk’ surgery meetings will be held virtually or over the telephone and for the first time will give people direct one-to-one access to Norfolk PCC Giles Orpen-Smellie.

The first surgery will take place on Friday, February 4, with people being allocated 15-minute slots to raise any questions or concerns.

“It is clear from my mailbox that people have a lot to say and there is no better way for a point to be understood than through direct access,” said Mr Orpen-Smellie.

“I would like to encourage people to take the opportunity to book some time in my diary when I will be pleased to hear what they have to say and talk through any issues.”

Anyone wanting to book a February 4 session, between 9.30am and 12.30pm, should email: opccn@norfolk.police.uk or call 01953 424455.

Alternatively submit a request via the Norfolk PCC website. Requests must be no later than midday on February 3. 

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Floral tributes to 18-year-old Joe Dix who was stabbed to death in Vale Green.

Teen stabbed to death in Norwich named by police

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Olivia Colman and Jason Statham are just two of the celebrities who went to school in Norfolk.

11 schools that taught some of Norfolk's most famous faces

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Cars parked at The Wherry in Lowestoft were left stuck in water due to flooding.

Cars stranded as floods hit east coast - and more disruption coming

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Engineers around a train. A pothole is underneath.

Passengers evacuated from Greater Anglia train after track flooded

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon