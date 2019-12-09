Search

Murder probe leads to arrest in Norfolk after body found in bin shed

PUBLISHED: 22:27 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 22:27 09 December 2019

A man has been arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of murder after a mans body was found in a bin shed in London. Picture: Getty Images

A man has been arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found in a bin shed in London.

The 38-year-old victim was discovered in Lovett Way, Neasden, north London at around 8.15am on November 25.

His death was initially treated as unexplained, but detectives are now investigating it as a murder.

They said that the man was not shot or stabbed, but would not reveal the cause of death "for operational reasons".

So far two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder - a 41-year-old man who was held in Norfolk on November 29 and a 48-year-old who was detained in Cricklewood in London.

They were both bailed until late December.

A third man, aged 47, was arrested in Lambeth in London on December 5 on suspicion of assisting an offender. He was bailed until early January.

Anyone with information can call police on 0208 358 0400 or 101 quoting CAD 1446/nov25, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

