Published: 12:22 PM October 22, 2021

A man who stole cannabis plants from his father-in-law was caught drying it out when police raided a property, a court has heard.

Officers attended the Great Yarmouth address of Ray Spicer, 31, after finding out he had been Involved in drugs supply.

Norwich Crown Court heard police attended Spicer’s home at Jury Street, Yarmouth, on April 7 this year when they could smell cannabis and found another defendant, Connor Moyse, 20, in the lounge.

Marc Brown, prosecuting, said wet cannabis was found drying “on a heater”.

There was also a rucksack found containing cannabis in the lounge too as well as phones containing messages relating to supply.

Both defendants were interviewed, with both blaming each other.

The court heard Moyse had said the cannabis being dried had been taken from his father-in-law and was to be for his own use.

Moyse, of Caystreward, Yarmouth, and Spicer, of Jury Street, Yarmouth, appeared at court on Friday (October 22) having previously both admitted supplying a controlled drug of class B, namely cannabis, to another.

Sentencing Moyse to a community order of 18 months, Judge Maureen Bacon told him to “stay away from cannabis”.

He was also ordered him to undergo 25 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR).

Spicer was given a 12-month sentence, suspended for 18 months and made the subject of a six month curfew from 9pm to 9am.

Michael Clare, mitigating for Moyse, said the wet cannabis found by police was for personal use and had been taken from his girlfriend’s father to be dried for his own use and “not in the chain of supply”.

Mr Clare said the cannabis found in his bag was “for his personal use”.

He said his only involvement in the supply of drugs was to advertise on social media on behalf of another.

But he insisted there was no significant financial advantage as to his involvement.

Joseph Carr, for Spicer, said he “regrets involvement” but recognised the only person he had to blame was himself.

He said he had been involved in the enterprise as a result of his need to pay off a debt he had accrued due to his cannabis habit.