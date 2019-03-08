Man jailed for growing cannabis at Norfolk pig farm has hearing to claw back cash adjourned

A man who was jailed for production of cannabis at a pig farm which had an estimated street value of £80,000 has had a hearing to claw back cash adjourned.

Mark Jude, 50, of West Carr Road, Attleborough, was jailed for 40 months in April 2017, after admitting production of cannabis in May 2016.

Norwich Crown Court heard the police executed a drugs warrant at Hale Road, in Bradenham, near Dereham, and found 113 plants in one building and 50 plants in another.

A police expert estimated the street value to be £61,000 to £81,000.

Jude was back in court on Monday for a Proceeds of Crime hearing.

David Wilson, prosecuting, said that a significant volume of papers have been served and said the prosection needed time to respond to the documents.

Judge Stephen Holt agreed to postpone the hearing and adjourned proceedings for a further hearing on October 1.