Murder jury hears how 'angry' father ran over teenage daughter

Lauren Malt who died after she was hit by a car in Leete Way, West Winch in January 2022 - Credit: Lauren Malt/Facebook

A teenager was crushed to death after being reversed into and driven over by her father, a court has heard.

Nigel Malt, 44, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied the murder of his daughter Lauren Malt.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead on January 23 this year, after being run over by Malt's Mercedes car in Leete Way, West Winch shortly before 7.30pm.

Andrew Jackson, opening the prosecution case on Thursday (June 30), said Nigel Malt "reversed his car into and knocked down his daughter".

He said: "Having knocked her to the ground he then reversed his car over her.

"He stopped and then he drove the car forwards over her body."

Lauren Malt was "effectively crushed to death" during the incident which Mr Jackson said occurred after Malt had threatened his daughter's boyfriend, Arthur Marmell, with a crowbar.

Lauren's audible screams as she was run over by Malt were heard by the jury who were played audio and CCTV recordings of part of the incident captured by horrified neighbours.

Jurors were told by Mr Jackson: "What you heard there was the sound of what the prosecution say was no less than murder."

He said Malt "used his car as a lethal weapon".

He added: "A car when driven at speed when driven over another person is inevitably going to cause death or really serious harm.

"That is simple common sense."

The seven men and seven women of the jury panel - two of whom will be stood down after the opening - heard at the time of the incident Malt was "estranged" from his family, including wife Karen and daughter Lauren.

Mr Jackson said the relationship he had with his wife had been "marked by drink, drug taking, anger and the threat of violence by the defendant".

Following a split. Malt's wife Karen, his daughter Lauren and her other siblings were living together in her grandmother's home in Leete Way.

By the spring of 2021, Malt had twice assaulted his wife, resulting in him being arrested and released on bail with conditions not to contact his wife, who worked at a shop in West Winch, or visit her.

Mr Jackson said Malt felt "wronged" by his wife having left him and taking their children with her.

He said by January 23 this year the defendant's relationship with his family was "broken" but "it was something he was not prepared to accept".

Malt had gone to the shop where his estranged wife worked, despite being prohibited from doing so.

He overheard Lauren calling her mum and asking if she could take her sister to the shop.

Malt said he would go and get her but Karen did not want him to as he did not like her boyfriend but he went anyway.

Mr Jackson said: "By the manner of his driving he had embarked on the path of anger and destruction."

He had gone to Leete Way to knock for his daughter but she did not let him in and he went back to the shop where his wife "could tell he had been drinking".

Between 6.25pm and 6.52pm he tried to call his daughter 19 times but all calls went unanswered.

Mr Jackson said: "The prosecution say that by now his anger was escalating."

He told his wife that he had a "crowbar in the car and would use it if he had to".

He tried three further times to call his daughter and at 7.14pm she answered.

Following a call lasting just over a minute the defendant drove to Leete Way.

He arrived at 7.21pm and armed with a crowbar began arguing with Lauren and her boyfriend.

Malt threatened Lauren's boyfriend with a crowbar but he was able to get away.

Lauren had gone behind the car "as if to stop the defendant from going back to get Arthur".

The car then reversed at speed into Lauren before driving forwards over her.

Mr Jackson said It had been a deliberate act intending to inflict the maximum harm.

The court then heard how despite being told to leave Lauren where she was and wait for the emergency services, Malt picked up his unconscious daughter and put her into the front passenger seat of his car.

He then drove her to his wife at the convenience store.

Mr Jackson said Malt arriving on scene, threatening Lauren's boyfriend and then running his daughter over at about 7.25pm took just four minutes.

Malt, of Lynn Road, King's Lynn, is represented by Allison Summers QC.

The trial continues.