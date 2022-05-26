News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk man denies assaults on police officers

Peter Walsh

Published: 1:10 PM May 26, 2022
Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Karl Wiggin appeared at Norwich Crown Court where he denied assaulting police officers - Credit: Archant

A man is to stand trial after he denied assaulting three police officers in Norfolk.

Karl Wiggin, 33, has been charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, namely police officers, at King's Lynn on April 26 this year.

Wiggin, of Loke Road, Lynn, has also been charged with affray on the same date.

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (May 26) when he pleaded not guilty to all four offences.

The trial, which is expected to last for two to three days, was put in the warned list for November 14 by Judge Alice Robinson.

It means the trial could take place anytime within a two week-period after November 14.

Chris Youell appeared for the prosecution and Duncan O'Donnell represented Wiggin.


