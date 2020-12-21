Man arrested over murder remains under investigation
- Credit: PA
A man arrested in Norfolk more than a year ago in connection with the murder of a man in London remains under investigation.
A Metropolitan Police probe was launched after the body of a man was found in a communal area at the rear of a property in Neasden, northwest London, on November 25 last year.
The death of the man, who has since been identified as Justin Bello, 38, from Croydon, was initially treated as unexplained but is now being investigated as murder.
A 41-year-old man was arrested in Norfolk on November 29 last year on suspicion of murder.
A Met Police spokesman said the "man remains released under investigation".
The man arrested in Norfolk is one of 10 people that have been arrested so far.
Eight of them have been released under investigation, while a man, 48, and woman, 38, arrested in July on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice have been bailed pending further enquiries.
Most Read
- 1 Rising coronavirus rates mean Norfolk 'highly likely' to go into Tier 3 or 4
- 2 320m of hedge stolen from farmer's field
- 3 Droves of pubs and restaurants shutting down until tier two is over
- 4 William and Kate 'inadvertently' breach rule of six at Sandringham event
- 5 Warning against Christmas visits to north Norfolk as virus cases surge
- 6 Hospital's plea as number of Covid patients nears double first peak figure
- 7 Norfolk cafe boss sentenced for sexual assaults on women
- 8 First glimpse of new Alan Partridge series revealed
- 9 Coastal hotel shuts following Tier 4 annoucement