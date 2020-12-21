Man arrested over murder remains under investigation

Published: 12:28 PM December 21, 2020

A man arrested in Norfolk more than a year ago in connection with the murder of a man in London remains under investigation.

A Metropolitan Police probe was launched after the body of a man was found in a communal area at the rear of a property in Neasden, northwest London, on November 25 last year.

The death of the man, who has since been identified as Justin Bello, 38, from Croydon, was initially treated as unexplained but is now being investigated as murder.

A 41-year-old man was arrested in Norfolk on November 29 last year on suspicion of murder.

A Met Police spokesman said the "man remains released under investigation".

The man arrested in Norfolk is one of 10 people that have been arrested so far.

Eight of them have been released under investigation, while a man, 48, and woman, 38, arrested in July on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice have been bailed pending further enquiries.