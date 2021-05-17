Hunt for wanted man often seen in Norwich and Dereham

Published: 11:18 AM May 17, 2021

Police want to find this man after he breached the terms of his licence.

Shane Dagless, 33, is wanted on recall to prison by Norfolk Police.

He is described as white, of skinny build, with red hair and possibly a goatee beard.

Dagless is known to visit the Norwich and Dereham areas of Norfolk regularly.

Anyone who may have seen Dagless, or knows of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.