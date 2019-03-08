Norfolk man pleads not guilty to possessing protected birds and traps

A man is set to go on trial after he denied possessing protected birds and traps intended to take live birds.

Aaron Cole, 31, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday (July 11) where he pleaded not guilty to possessing live or dead schedule 1 live birds, namely a chaffinch and five goldfinches, contrary to the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

Cole, of Common Road, Gissing, also denied three other offences, including possessing an article capable of being used to commit a summary offence, namely a wood and metal cage trap, metal wire traps and a cylindrical metal wire trap.

He has also denied two offences of duty of a person responsible for an animal to ensure welfare.

All the alleged offences are said to have happened on or before March 28 this year.

The case was adjourned until August 20 when it is hoped the date for a trial will be fixed.

Cole was granted bail until the next hearing.