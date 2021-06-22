Published: 8:14 AM June 22, 2021

Picture of the knife, disguised as a pen, which Bradleigh Tice had on him on March 15 this year. - Credit: supplied

A man had threatened to harm himself with a knife disguised as a pen, a court has heard.

Bradleigh Tice, 20, had contacted a member of the mental health crisis team and told them he was going to kill himself.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard Tice had said he was cycling to Norwich, had a knife and would stab a police officer before hurting himself.

But Gemma Lee, prosecuting, said police were contacted and stopped Tice who was found to have a blade “within the body of a pen” after he was stopped in Trunch Road, Swafield.

He was arrested and made full admissions when interviewed.

He told officers he had intended to harm himself.

Tice, of Barons Close, Fakenham, appeared in court on Monday (June 21) for sentence, having previously admitted the offence which happened on March 15 this year.

James Burrows, mitigating, said the defendant, who has a previous conviction for possession of a knife, insists he never said he was going to stab a police officer.

He said the defendant had intended he was "going to kill himself” with Tice stating if police came they could "taser me and kill me, I don’t care”.

Mr Burrows said the blade “was never brandished” but instead was handed to police.

The defence solicitor said it had been a member of the mental health crisis team that called police after he had threatened to hurt himself.

Mr Burrows said there was a whole raft of issues the defendant faced and urged magistrates not to impose immediate imprisonment.

Linda Lambert, chair of the bench of magistrates, sentenced Tice to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for two years.

In addition, Tice was also made the subject of 35 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR).

The defendant was also ordered to pay £145 costs and a £128 victim surcharge.