News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man denies spitting at police officers during arrest

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:40 AM March 1, 2021   
Laura Bell and Edwin Stratton appeared at Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Smith has denied spitting at police officers. He appeared at Norwich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

A man is to stand trial accused of spitting at police officers while being arrested during the coronavirus pandemic.

Four police officers had to self isolate after they were spat at while investigating reports of a motorbike and a car being stolen in Great Yarmouth.

Jamie Smith, 19, has been charged with four counts of assaulting an emergency worker on January 31 this year.

Smith, of Devonshire Road, Yarmouth, appeared at Norwich Crown Court vía vídeo link from
HMP Norwich on Monday when he denied all four counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

A trial was listed by Judge Stephen Holt for July 7.

Nathalie Carter appeared for the prosecution and Ian James for Smith.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

When can I visit the beach? Lockdown questions answered

When can I go to the beach? Lockdown travel questions answered

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Picture of James Gray who has gone missing from Norwich.

Family of missing man informed after body found near lake

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Holidaymakers enjoy the warm weather at Sea Palling beach Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Coronavirus

'Stay local' warning and visitors fined after hundreds head to Sea Palling

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
A woman has been issued with a parking fine by NPE after a visit to Earlham House Shopping Centre ca

Driver fined after leaving queue before entering Co-Op

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon