Man denies spitting at police officers during arrest

Published: 11:40 AM March 1, 2021

Jamie Smith has denied spitting at police officers. He appeared at Norwich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

A man is to stand trial accused of spitting at police officers while being arrested during the coronavirus pandemic.

Four police officers had to self isolate after they were spat at while investigating reports of a motorbike and a car being stolen in Great Yarmouth.

Jamie Smith, 19, has been charged with four counts of assaulting an emergency worker on January 31 this year.

Smith, of Devonshire Road, Yarmouth, appeared at Norwich Crown Court vía vídeo link from

HMP Norwich on Monday when he denied all four counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

A trial was listed by Judge Stephen Holt for July 7.

Nathalie Carter appeared for the prosecution and Ian James for Smith.