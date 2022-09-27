Stuart Moran has been jailed for 20 months after admitting a malicious communications offence - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man has been jailed after he posted an online video of a TV hitman putting a dead body in an acid bath with a threatening message about three ex-partners.

Stuart Moran, 49, put a message on Facebook featuring pictures of the women - two of whom already had restraining orders against him - with the clip from US crime series The Blacklist, starring James Spader.

Norwich Crown Court heard the post, uploaded on December 31 2021, said: "Nobody gets away with anything."

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said the message also asked what have those pictured all had in common with one another.

It added: "You've all got an invite - you've just got to pick a date".

Mr Youell said it was a "very intimidating, frightening and serious threat" from Moran, which was seen by another member of the public who contacted police.

After officers got in touch with the three victims they said they perceived it as a threat.

Moran, formerly of South Quay, Great Yarmouth, appeared for sentence on Tuesday (September 27) having admitted a malicious communications offence.

He was convicted of doing an act intended to pervert the course of justice - smashing a phone - after a trial.

Judge Katharine Moore, who described Moran as a "vengeful, grudge-bearing and manipulative individual", said: "This was a death threat and you intended it to be perceived by them (the victims) in that way."

Jailing Moran for a total of 20 months she said the post was "so sinister it was bound to attract interest".

Matthew Edwards, mitigating, said Moran "got drunk, was depressed, hence the post".

He said it was up "for a short period" before being taken down by Moran.

In a letter to the judge Moran apologised for his actions and for "causing alarm and distress".

A restraining order was made in respect of the one victim not yet protected, meaning Moran cannot contact her directly or indirectly for the next eight years.

The other two had orders amended with the restraining order being until further order.