A man has been jailed for five years after he admitted having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Kane Platten, who was 29 at the time, was sentenced at a hearing at Norwich Crown Court.

The court heard a statement from his victim, describing how the offence had left her struggling to trust people and form relationships with men. She also said she had suffered panic attacks and had self-harmed.

Platten had started to engage the victim in sexual conversation, asking if she would have sex with someone who was 30 when, at the time, he was 29.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said the victim was "scared" and "worried" and did not respond but was taken by Platten, now 33, to a bedroom where he got on top of her and had sex.

Platten, of New College Close, Gorleston, appeared for sentence on Wednesday (March 9) having previously admitted sexual activity with a child following the attack in February 2018.

Platten also admitted failure to comply with notification requirements after he admitted the offence in April last year.

He was also sentenced in relation to possessing cannabis and obstructing a police officer and a separate offence of burglary at a garden shed in Gorleston on June 7 last year.

Jailing Platten for a total of five years and eight months, Judge Alice Robinson said there was a "significant disparity in age" between the defendant and the victim who was left "scared" and "upset" as a result.

Danielle O'Donovan, mitigating, said Platten had started abusing drugs from the age of 13 and grew up in a "drug addict's household" where there was a "great deal of domestic violence".

She said there was a disparity in age between the defendant and the victim but added that his plea had prevented her from having to go through the ordeal of giving evidence.

Platten was made the subject of a restraining order not to contact the victim for five years, as well as a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) indefinitely.

He will also have to sign on the sex offenders register for 10 years.



