Man pointed fake gun at police during arrest for assaulting wife

Leigh Walkington has been jailed for pointing fake gun at police during arrest for assaulting wife. - Credit: Archant

A man pointed an imitation firearm at police officers in an attempt to force them to shoot him after an argument with his wife, a court has heard.

Leigh Walkington, 43, had the fake gun after officers came to visit him after his wife, who he had been in a relationship with since 2013, reported being held around the throat by him following an earlier row.

Norwich Crown Court heard when Walkington was told he would be arrested he ran and grabbed a realistic looking gun and "pointed it at the officers".

Danielle O'Donovan, prosecuting, said officers ran into the address to try and take the weapon from him.

She said he "attempted to point it" at them and refused to let go of it but was eventually detained by officers before being arrested following the incident on July 9 this year.

It came after Walkington's wife had gone to police to make a formal complaint about an incident on February 25 this year.

Walkington confronted his wife about suspicions she might be having an affair and "grabbed her around the throat" during a "jealous argument" in which she was pushed into a door handle.

Walkington, of West End, Northwold, near Thetford, appeared at court to be sentenced on Tuesday, November 9 after having previously admitted assault by beating and having an imitation firearm with intent to resist arrest.

Sentencing Walkington to a total of 58 weeks in custody, Judge Alice Robinson said: "It looked realistic and you pointed it at police officers who were trying to arrest you.

Judge Robinson said in acting as he had, Walkington was "intending for the police to shoot you".

Walkington was also made the subject of a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting his wife directly or indirectly for the next 10 years apart from on one occasion, to attend his home to collect belongings with a police officer.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, said it was not a case where the defendant had made threats with the gun.

He said Walkington, who had served his country, wants help and although had not been in trouble before has "serious issues".

Mr Oliver said he admitted his guilt and has exhibited some insight into his wrongdoing.