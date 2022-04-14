Man jailed for brutal attack on partner after years of coercive control

Aidan Stolworthy has been jailed for three years for coercive control and attacking his former partner. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man who subjected his former partner to years of coercive control before grabbing her throat and knocking her unconscious during a vicious attack has been jailed for three years.

Aidan Stolworthy, 38, of Gateley Road in Brisley, exercised “significant control” over her life, including what she did, where she went and who she saw, a court heard.

It culminated in a “prolonged and persistent” attack at their home on March 17 last year after she refused his demands to see text messages and access her phone.

Norwich Crown Court heard how during the attack the woman, who had been in a long-term relationship with Stolworthy, had been dragged off a bed and thrown into a wardrobe with such force that she stopped breathing.

He then picked her up off the floor and threw her back on the bed where she landed on her neck. She told detectives the pain was so intense she blacked out and vomited.

She suffered extensive bruising to her face and body following the attack and spent the rest of the day drifting in and out of consciousness before telling a neighbour what had happened.

In a statement read out in court, the victim said: “Aidan left me with horrible bruising all over my body. The pain was awful, and it was like I had been run over or kicked by a horse. I ached everywhere and I didn’t even look like myself.

“ My jaw was in so much pain that it was hard to talk, eat and drink. I felt like he was strangling me all the time.”

The pair had been childhood sweethearts and were in a relationship for 20 years. “I have spoken to the police in great detail about the things Aidan has done to me over the years,” she added.

“There was a mixture of relief and fear when I started talking about what Aidan had done to me. Relief knowing that I was eventually letting someone know how bad it was, and that I had a chance to be free.

“I felt fear because I was worried that he would try to make me feel like it was my fault, and that I would be hurt again.”

Appearing before Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, Stolworthy was jailed for three years and received a five year restraining order.

It came after he admitted, at an earlier hearing, actual bodily harm (ABH), criminal damage and controlling and coercive behaviour between December 2015 and March 2021.

He also received a 14 day sentence to run concurrently for criminal damage. The court ordered another two historic ABH offences to lie on file.

Passing sentence Recorder Guy Ayers said: “You resorted to physical intimidation and attempted to exercise significant control over what she did, where she went and who she went with."

He said it had culminated in “a prolonged and persistent very unpleasant assault” that had “clearly had a substantial impact on the victim”.

DC Stuart Sansbury, who led the investigation, said: “Stolworthy committed a vicious attack on a woman he claimed to love. Fortunately, her physical injuries have healed but the mental scars and trauma that comes with living with an abusive and physically violent partner will remain with her for some considerable time.

“She has shown great bravery in coming forward to tell us what was happening, and I want to thank her for doing so.

“I’d appeal to anybody living in an abusive relationship, or anybody who knows of someone who is, to please come forward and talk to us.”

Where to get help

• If you are in immediate danger, you should still call 999. Police 101 is the non-emergency number.

• If you are calling from a mobile phone and speaking or making an immediate sound would put you in danger and you need immediate help, call 999 and stay on the line, then press 55 when prompted and the call will be transferred to the police, who will know it is an emergency call.

• More information, support and advice are available here Domestic Abuse Norfolk Constabulary

