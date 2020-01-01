Search

Man jailed after child suffered ‘dreadful multiple injuries’

PUBLISHED: 10:39 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:39 18 June 2020

Alex Redding. PIC: Norfolk Police

Archant

A man has been jailed after he admitted causing “dreadful multiple injuries” to a child.

Alex Redding, 27, and Samantha Hart, 26, appeared at Norwich Crown Court having been charged with child cruelty offences.

Lori Tucker, prosecuting, said the child, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was taken to hospital on September 11 2017 with an injury to the upper right arm which was later discovered to be a displaced mid-shaft fracture of the right humerus likely to have been caused by “excessive twisting of the arm”.

Ms Tucker said further medical tests revealed several other injuries including five rib fractures, a left skull fracture, which could have been caused by banging the skull on a hard surface, a fracture of the right forearm and a fracture of the left calf bone all of which were thought to have occurred between January 10 2017 and September 13 2017.

Redding, of Cabbell Road, Cromer, appeared for sentence on Tuesday (June 16) having previously admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and another offence of causing cruelty to a person under 16.

Hart, of Cabbell Road, Cromer, also appeared in court having admitted a charge of cruelty to a person under 16 in that she caused or allowed a child to suffer serious physical harm.

Jailing Redding for a total of four years, Judge Anthony Bate described how the defendant had sat throughout the hearing with his head lowered and said “if that was through shame, you were right to do so”.

He said the child suffered “dreadful multiple injuries” caused by the defendant and insisted it was a case in which only immediate custody could be justified.

Hart was given a 21-month sentence, suspended for 15 months by Judge Bate who also ordered her to undertake 25 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) and 150 hours unpaid work.

Joanne Eley, mitigating for Redding, said he was “enormously remorseful” for what happened adding that he had “deep regrets” about the injuries caused to the child and for the pain suffered.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating for Hart, said his client had not herself inflicted any injury to the child.

He said she was extremely vulnerable and urged the judge to take a “merciful” path with her.

