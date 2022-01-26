Lauren Malt whose father Nigel Malt has appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court charged with her murder. - Credit: Lauren Malt/Facebook

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his 19-year-old daughter who died after she was allegedly hit by a car.

Nigel Malt, 44, faces the charge in connection with the death of daughter Lauren Malt, who was pronounced dead at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, on Sunday night (January 23).

Police have been carrying out house-to-house enquiries after 19-year-old Lauren Malt died following a car crash in West Winch - Credit: Chris Bishop

She was taken there after being involved in a collision on Leete Way, a cul de sac in the nearby village of West Winch.

Police have been carrying out enquiries after 19-year-old Lauren Malt died following a car crash in West Winch. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Enquiries on the night led to officers arresting Nigel Malt at the hospital on suspicion of murder, causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

He was taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre where he was questioned by detectives before being charged with murder.

Malt, of Lynn Road, King’s Lynn, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (January 26) via videolink when he spoke only to confirm his name and details.

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court by Gillian Philpot, chair of the bench of magistrates, with Malt set to appear on Thursday (January 27) morning.

Malt, who walked with a limp, appeared in the dock wearing a red sweater with black sleeves.

There was no application for bail for Malt, who was represented by Michael Cole.

Qamar Iqbal appeared for the prosecution.

As previously reported, officers were called to the scene shortly before 7.30pm after reports of a disturbance and that a woman had been hit by a car.

A Home Office post-mortem examination carried out on Tuesday (January 25) established the preliminary cause of death as chest and abdominal injuries.

Tributes have been paid to Ms Malt. On the EDP's Facebook page, Sheila Ruddell said: "My Beautiful Granddaughter is going to be missed."

Friend Sarah Jayne Duncan added: "She was a lovely girl."

Kaiya-j Eglen posted on social media: "You my dear angel meant the world to me and I'm so sorry you're gone. I can't get my head round it. My rock. My little bean."

Dylan Cooper added: "She was truly one of a kind and will be missed by so many. Such a wonderful, caring young person taken from us too soon."

Anyone who believes they may have information relevant to the inquiry can contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Operation Redmere.