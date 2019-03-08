Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norfolk man fined for being drunk while driving mobility scooter

PUBLISHED: 09:55 02 August 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man has been fined after he was convicted of being drunk while driving a mobility scooter in Norfolk.

Sean Coburn, 68, had originally been charged with driving a mechanically propelled vehicle, namely a mobility scooter, on Cromwell Road, Cromer, whilst unfit through drink on January 18 this year.

He was also originally charged with another offence of being drunk in charge of a pedal cycle/carriage/animal on the same date.

You may also want to watch:

The case came before Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday (August 1) when Coburn, of Roughton Road, Cromer, faced just one count of being drunk whilst in charge of a carriage on a highway, namely a mobility scooter.

Coburn did not attend court on Thursday but the case was dealt with and proved in his absence.

The defendant was not represented in court.

He was fined £220, ordered to pay £200 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Most Read

Grandparents and young children rescued from rising tide on Norfolk beach which has seen ‘several fatalities’

Nine people have been rescued from the incoming tide after becoming cut off on a Norfolk beach. Photo: Clifford Hicks

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

Fisherman has seven days to remove part of metal barrier blocking access to beach

Nigel Turner, pictured, has criticised Mr Chambers for putting up the barrier at West Runton beach. Pictures: David Bale

‘She chose to be alone in the garden in a bid to protect us’ - daughter fighting to change law on assisted dying

Zoe Marley with a photograph of her mother. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Fisherman has seven days to remove part of metal barrier blocking access to beach

Nigel Turner, pictured, has criticised Mr Chambers for putting up the barrier at West Runton beach. Pictures: David Bale

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Grandparents and young children rescued from rising tide on Norfolk beach which has seen ‘several fatalities’

Nine people have been rescued from the incoming tide after becoming cut off on a Norfolk beach. Photo: Clifford Hicks

Norfolk man fined for being drunk while driving mobility scooter

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘She chose to be alone in the garden in a bid to protect us’ - daughter fighting to change law on assisted dying

Zoe Marley with a photograph of her mother. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

A home that will never go out of fashion – for sale with its own Jack Wills store inside

The property for sale in Burnham Market with agent Ben Marchbank, inset. Pic: Bedfords/Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists