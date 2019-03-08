Norfolk man fined for being drunk while driving mobility scooter

A man has been fined after he was convicted of being drunk while driving a mobility scooter in Norfolk.

Sean Coburn, 68, had originally been charged with driving a mechanically propelled vehicle, namely a mobility scooter, on Cromwell Road, Cromer, whilst unfit through drink on January 18 this year.

He was also originally charged with another offence of being drunk in charge of a pedal cycle/carriage/animal on the same date.

The case came before Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday (August 1) when Coburn, of Roughton Road, Cromer, faced just one count of being drunk whilst in charge of a carriage on a highway, namely a mobility scooter.

Coburn did not attend court on Thursday but the case was dealt with and proved in his absence.

The defendant was not represented in court.

He was fined £220, ordered to pay £200 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.