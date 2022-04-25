Jamie Woodward has been sentenced at Norwich Crown Court after admitting drugs offences. - Credit: Archant

A man who had been dealing drugs to friends to fund his habit fled from police when his home was raided, a court has heard.

Jamie Woodward, 29, was with his girlfriend when police executed a drugs warrant at his property in Bradfield Road, North Walsham.

Norwich Crown Court heard Woodward moved behind his girlfriend as police appeared and ran out of the property.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said the chase was short-lived and Woodward - who later said he ran as he was "scared" - was arrested nearby.

Following a search of the property, drugs were found, including cocaine worth between £920 and £1,150 and a small amount of MDMA, worth about £10 was found.

A mobile phone was also found which revealed details of dealing drugs to a "small group of friends".

Woodward appeared at court on Monday (April 25) having previously admitted being concerned in the supply of a drug of class A, namely cocaine, and of class B, namely ketamine, between October 2019 and June 2020.

He also admitted possessing a controlled drug of class A, namely MDMA, and of class B, namely cannabis.

Recorder John Freeman sentenced Woodward to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and must do 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR).

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, said the defendant has had the case "hanging over him" for a long period of time.

Mr Oliver said he had stopped taking drugs since he was arrested.

He said the defendant was a user of ketamine, mainly, as a recreational drug as well as cocaine.

Mr Oliver said his use of both drugs "spiralled out of control" after he lost his grandmother in 2019.

Woodward, a self-employed scaffolder, then hit "major problems" when the coronavirus pandemic hit and without any work he had to deal drugs to a small number of friends to pay for his habit.

Mr Oliver said Woodward, who is still with his partner and has a young child, was "a young man who has learned his lesson".