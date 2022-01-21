Karl Matless is to stand trial at King;s Lynn Magistrates Court in March accused of threatening to damage/destroy property. - Credit: Archant

A man has appeared in court accused of threatening to cut the gas pipe of his house and blow it up.

Karl Matless, 51, of Northfield Lane, Wells-next-to-the-sea, appeared at Norwich Magistrates court having been charged with a threat to damage/destroy the property at Wells, belonging to Victory Housing, on November 26 last year.

Matless, who represented himself in court, denied the offence when he appeared at court on Friday (January 21).

He also denied a separate offence of using threatening or abusive words and behaviour at Fakenham on December 6 last year.

He will face trial separately for each matter with both trials taking place at King's Lynn Magistrates Court on March 15.