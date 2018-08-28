Norfolk man arrested on suspicion of firearms licence offences

A man was arrested in South Norfolk on suspicion of firearms licence offences . Picture: Ian Burt

Investigations are continuing after a man was arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of firearms licence offences.

The arrest happened when police attended a property on Norwich Road in Dickleburgh, near Diss, on November 21.

The man, who is aged in his fifties, and who lives in the South Norfolk village, has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.