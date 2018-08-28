Search

Norfolk man arrested on suspicion of firearms licence offences

PUBLISHED: 16:54 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:11 26 November 2018

A man was arrested in South Norfolk on suspicion of firearms licence offences . Picture: Ian Burt

Investigations are continuing after a man was arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of firearms licence offences.

The arrest happened when police attended a property on Norwich Road in Dickleburgh, near Diss, on November 21.

The man, who is aged in his fifties, and who lives in the South Norfolk village, has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

