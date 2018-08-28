Norfolk man arrested on suspicion of firearms licence offences
PUBLISHED: 16:54 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:11 26 November 2018
Investigations are continuing after a man was arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of firearms licence offences.
The arrest happened when police attended a property on Norwich Road in Dickleburgh, near Diss, on November 21.
The man, who is aged in his fifties, and who lives in the South Norfolk village, has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.
