Published: 1:42 PM September 23, 2021

A man has appeared in court after being charged with the abduction of a 17-year-old girl.

Rocky Collins was arrested in London after he was wanted in connection with child abduction.

The 25-year-old appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (September 22) when he admitted child abduction between September 4 and 21.

Collins, of Chester Way, Thetford, had been made the subject of a child abduction warning notice in October last year to stop contact between the two of them.

Priscilla Afful-Mensah, prosecuting, said Collins was aware he was not able to cause the child to stay away or have any contact with her.

But the defendant was seen entering the care accommodation where the teen was staying and subsequently was seen with her between September 4 and September 21 this year.

Gavin Cowe, mitigating for Collins, who has 23 previous convictions for 56 offences, said Collins admitted the offence. He was sentenced to 16 weeks custody suspended for 12 months.