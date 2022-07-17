Norwich clues help trace relatives of couple found dead in Ireland

Police at the house in Cloneen in Ireland where the bodies of two British pensioners were found - Credit: PA

Investigations into the Norfolk links of a man found dead with his wife in Ireland have helped lead to the tracing of his long-lost brother.

Nicholas and Hilary Smith were found dead on June 20 at their remote cottage near the small village of Cloneen in County Tipperary.

As part of inquiries to trace their next-of-kin the Irish police - the Gardaí - contacted UK police forces through Interpol.

Nicholas Smith had lived at the remote bungalow with his wife Hilary for a decade but had told neighbours he was originally from Norwich - Credit: PA

It came as neighbours reported that Mr Smith, a retired sea captain who worked on cruise ships in Australia, had told them he came from Norwich and had a brother he had not seen for decades.

Police have now confirmed that relatives of the reclusive elderly couple have been traced including Mr Smith’s brother, who now lives in London, but who has confirmed they originally came from Norwich.

Investigations by an Irish probate genealogy firm had also managed to contact a son of Mrs Smith's from a previous relationship.

Erin Research founder Padraic Grennan said Mr Smith’s brother had told his team that he had not been in contact with his brother for more than 25 years as he had been working at sea.

He told the Irish Times that Mrs Smith’s son had not seen his mother for more than 55 years and had been raised by his maternal grandmother.

“He told me his mum didn’t keep in contact, but he had vague recollections of meeting Nick as a child and he knew that they had travelled the world on ships and that they had lived in Japan and Australia, but he was surprised to learn that they had settled in Tipperary,” he said.

Police believe the couple may have died in late 2020 but their bodies had laid undiscovered - Credit: PA

Police inquiries have also found the couple were last seen alive a week before Christmas 2020 when they collected a prescription.

Technical analysis of mobile phone and computer records have so far not revealed any calls, texts or email activity that would suggest that either of them were alive later than December 17, 2020.

Mr Smith would have been 81 at that point, while his wife would have been 78.