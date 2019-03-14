Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Top lawyer faces misconduct panel accused of taking money from clients and charities

14 March, 2019 - 14:19
Hugh Lansdell, formerly senior partner at Hansells, pictured in 2014. Photo: Archant

Hugh Lansdell, formerly senior partner at Hansells, pictured in 2014. Photo: Archant

Archant 2014

A top Norfolk lawyer will appear before a disciplinary tribunal accused of taking money from clients and two charities.

Hugh Lansdell was a senior partner at Hansells Solicitors until August 2017 when allegations were first made against him.

He left amid an investigation by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) into what Hansells described at the time as “financial irregularities”.

The SRA said on Thursday it was now starting proceedings against Mr Lansdell for potential misconduct.

His case will be heard by the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal which will look at five allegations against him.

The 70-year old is accused of:

•Taking client money from an account at Hansells between 2015 and 2017

•Taking money belonging to clients from two bank accounts in June and July 2017 where he had lasting power of attorney

•Selling assets in February 2016 belonging to a private trust which was his client and then taking the money from that sale

•In November 2016, selling assets held by a charity of which he was the clerk and taking the money from the sale

•Between June 2016 and June 2017 selling assets of a second charity to which he was a clerk and taking the money from that sale.

The allegations are being heard following an 18-month investigation by the SRA.

Norfolk police also launched its own investigation when allegations were first made and a spokesman confirmed on Thursday that its investigation was ongoing.

An SRA spokesman said: “If we find any evidence of potential criminality in our investigations, then we have agreement with all UK police services to refer that matter to them for potential investigation.

“We cannot, however, confirm or deny if we have done that in individual cases.

“SRA and police investigations can run concurrently, and we would refer potential evidence of criminality at the earliest opportunity.

“We would not need to wait until our own proceedings were complete before sharing information.”

Hansells and Mr Lansdell have been contacted for comment.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kebab shop given zero food hygiene rating

Morat Yuselin is appealing a bad food hygiene rating for Ali's Kebab Shop in Brandon. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.

Former teacher and UEA graduate sentenced for theft from Jarrolds

Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Ex Norwich City player sentenced for sex assault in city nightclub

Robert Eagle Picture: Peter Walsh

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s tense 3-2 Championship win against Hull City

Emi Buendia makes it 3-1 with his second of the evening

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A city centre street has been closed after high winds have torn a chunk of cladding off a tower block

Westlegate Tower in Norwich has been damaged by strong winds. Picture: Archant

Hundreds of employees facing redundancy following collapse of fundraising firm

HOME Fundraising Ltd had an office at St Vedast House on St Vedast Street in Norwich. Photo: Google

The inside track on Farke’s City contract talks

Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber have turned Norwich City into Championship promotion contenders Picture: Denise Bradley

Ex Norwich City player sentenced for sex assault in city nightclub

Robert Eagle Picture: Peter Walsh

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists